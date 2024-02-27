Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

