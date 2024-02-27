Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

