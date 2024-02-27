EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.
EPR Properties Trading Up 0.5 %
EPR Properties stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.
In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 500,745 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
