Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

Equinix stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $875.99. 16,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,367. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $891.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $783.69.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

