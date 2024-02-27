Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.25% of Equinix worth $170,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Equinix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $7,047,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Equinix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $876.07. 57,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,174. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $891.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $823.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.00.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

