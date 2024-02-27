Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $877.62 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $891.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $823.88 and its 200-day moving average is $783.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.00.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

