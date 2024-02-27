ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 190.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $253.28 million and $54,336.21 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00015119 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,792.04 or 0.99892031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00186633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008760 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.21269644 USD and is down -12.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $42,920.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

