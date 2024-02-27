Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESNT. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

Essent Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Essent Group stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.23%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,320,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,326,000 after acquiring an additional 258,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.