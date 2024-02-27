Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $413.12 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $28.16 or 0.00049539 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.11 billion and $413.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,853.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00535979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00131851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00144728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,762,839 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

