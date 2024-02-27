ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Declares $0.26 Dividend

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2632 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AMUB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 168.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,359 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.15% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

