European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Lifted to “Speculative Buy” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.30.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERE.UN. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.19.

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$2.41 on Friday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

