EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $25.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

EverQuote Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at EverQuote

EVER stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 872,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $82,103.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,248,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,154 over the last 90 days. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

