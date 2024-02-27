EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $25.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 444,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $648.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.87. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $82,103.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 797,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,154 in the last 90 days. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 69.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

