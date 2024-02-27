Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average is $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

