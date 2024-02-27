EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 604,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,005,304 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $26.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EYPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and have sold 2,302,282 shares valued at $45,001,561. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.