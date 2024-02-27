Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Raised by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $5,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $14.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,273.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,944. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $1,336.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,225.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,043.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

