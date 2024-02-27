Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $351,030.28 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015404 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,441.98 or 0.99956203 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00187284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 14,372,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,113,398 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 14,291,791.67661487 with 14,033,124.29385259 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.969924 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $200,521.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

