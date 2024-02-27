Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $15.14 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 132,252 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.06. 12,921,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,922,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $92.50.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,060,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

