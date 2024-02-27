Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $73.12 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,219 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 7.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit worth $73,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $662.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $630.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.63. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $668.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

