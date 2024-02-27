Fernbridge Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,211 shares during the quarter. Middleby makes up approximately 2.5% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Middleby worth $25,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 16.0% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 19.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 576.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.46. 278,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,052. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.93.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.