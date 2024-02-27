Fernbridge Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises 4.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $42,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,275,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

WMS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $163.48. 119,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,942. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.26. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

