FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $181.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.69. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FibroGen by 204.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

