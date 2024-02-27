Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.66-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10-$10.150 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-$0.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.3 %

FIS stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,846. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $68.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

