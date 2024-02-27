Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.660-4.760 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.38.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $138,028,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,464 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

