Financial Contrast: J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) & Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for J-Long Group and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Torrid 1 5 1 0 2.00

Torrid has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential downside of 14.12%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

83.3% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Torrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares J-Long Group and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A Torrid 1.01% -5.41% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J-Long Group and Torrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Torrid $1.29 billion 0.36 $50.21 million $0.10 44.25

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Summary

Torrid beats J-Long Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

