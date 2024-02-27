First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (FREVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of FREVS stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
