First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,530,000 after purchasing an additional 728,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after buying an additional 584,185 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 231,583 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 431,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 181,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,514 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

