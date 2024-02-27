Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.2% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.44. The stock had a trading volume of 567,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $151.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,224,844 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

