Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

