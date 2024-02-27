Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

NYSE FND traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.64. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

