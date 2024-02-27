Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $217.23.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

