Formula One Group (FWONA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group Price Performance

FWONA opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,583,412 shares of company stock valued at $48,263,682 over the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.