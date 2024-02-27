Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC lessened its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,337 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Forrester Research Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $386.01 million, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

