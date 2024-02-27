Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 763,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,666,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,501,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $105.77. 283,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

