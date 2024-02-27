Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.04

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 134428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,573,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after buying an additional 1,310,634 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after buying an additional 1,297,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after acquiring an additional 993,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5,266.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 879,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 862,876 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.