Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $23.17

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $22.53. Frontline shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 284,824 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 171,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

