FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0033.
FullNet Communications Price Performance
FULO opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.
About FullNet Communications
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FullNet Communications
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.