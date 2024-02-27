FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0033.

FULO opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

