GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

GATX has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. GATX has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GATX to earn $7.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.56. 15,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,697,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GATX by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after buying an additional 144,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,306,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 56,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after buying an additional 47,037 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

