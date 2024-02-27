GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

GATX has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $7.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.93. 13,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,412. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 56,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

