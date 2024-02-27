GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

JOB opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

