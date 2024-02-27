GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
JOB opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
