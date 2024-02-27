Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $221.68 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $221.68 million and $33,368.32 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015207 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,532.20 or 0.98459968 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00184689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008683 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.4834202 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,540.99 traded over the last 24 hours.

