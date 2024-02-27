Genuine Parts (GPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

