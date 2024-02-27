Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $149.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

