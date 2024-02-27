Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 3279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Gfinity Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.
Gfinity Company Profile
Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.
