Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stake Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,013,000 after purchasing an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

