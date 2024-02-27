Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $29.00 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

