Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $29.00 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.48.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.