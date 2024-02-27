Global Partners (GLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GLP opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.78 per share, with a total value of $302,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,922.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Partners

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.