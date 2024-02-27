Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

