GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFS opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

