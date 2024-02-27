Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Shares Purchased by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Goal Acquisitions worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUCK. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Goal Acquisitions by 84.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Goal Acquisitions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.